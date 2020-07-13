Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kalaburagi follow Bengaluru, opt for lockdown

Bengaluru

13 July 2020 23:03 IST

Decision comes after Chief Minister’s meeting with top officials of the districts

With the State government empowering districts’ administration to decide on local lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, three districts, with a high incidence of the virus, announced a lockdown while a few others are likely to follow suit, even as Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts geared up for the lockdown to be implemented from Tuesday night.

The decision came following a meeting of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Chief Executive Officers of zilla panchayats on Monday.

Contrary to speculation ahead of the meeting that Karnataka could go for another State-wide lockdown, districts were allowed to take the decision depending on the situation there.

Soon after the meeting, Dakshina Kannada imposed a lockdown from Wednesday night to July 22, Dharwad announced one from Wednesday night to July 24, and Kalaburagi opted for one only in urban areas from July 14 to 20.

Lockdown has also been imposed in the urban limits in Raichur and Sindhanur from July 15 to July 22

Monday’s meeting focused on pandemic control measures in the high-incidence districts of Bidar, Dharwad, Mysuru, Gadag, Ballari, Kalaburagi, and Dakshina Kannada.

It was also noted that Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, and Mysuru had reported a higher mortality rate among the COVID-19 positive cases, with Bidar now being in the top five high-mortality districts in the country.

The Chief Minister, while directing these district officials to reduce the mortality rate, also sought an experts analysis on the mortality in these districts.

With thousands of migrants leaving Bengaluru for their villages over the last two days, in view of the lockdown in the capital, and a similar trend expected in other districts too, Mr. Yediyurappa has called for stricter monitoring on quarantining those returning home. He also asked booth-level committees to be set up and to undertake a house-to-house survey to identify COVID-19 positive cases.

Mr. Yediyurappa also directed officials to strictly enforce lockdown norms and warned of action against hospitals that refused to cooperate in treating both COVID-19 and non COVID-19 cases.

In case of a shortage of medical personnel, Mr. Yediyurappa asked districts to hire such persons temporarily for six months, a note from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

He added that there should be no shortage of hospital beds or ambulances, and asked the administrations to use the rapid antigen testing kits depending on the need.

Ban on public celebration of festivals

With several religious festivals later this month, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has also banned the public celebration of all festivals in the State. He also said that people visiting religious places and markets should avoid gathering in large numbers.