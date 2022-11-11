Dacoity accused traced and nabbed after a decade in Hubballi

ADVERTISEMENT

In a covert operation, executed systematically, a police sub-inspector attached to the General Railway Police Station of Vijayapura, has traced and nabbed in Hubballi a dacoity accused who was absconding for over a decade.

The dacoity accused, identified as Nagaraj Babu Pawar, an associate of hardcore criminal ‘Scientist’ Manjya (now in prison) was nabbed by Railway police sub-inspector Shivanand A. Arenad and police constable Ramesh Lamani when he came for treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

According to sources, Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police, Hubballi Sub Division, Venkanagouda Patil, had taken special interest in finding out 15 LPR cases pertaining to Belagavi, Hubballi, and Vijayapura railway police stations and had specially appointed Mr. Arenad to trace these cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

One among them pertained to the accused Nagaraj Babu Pawar, a resident of Anchatageri in Dharwad district, who was arrested and charged with dacoity under 395 of the IPC in connection with a case of dacoity onboard Yeshwantpur-Vasco Express train (7309) near Londa station in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district on June 17, 2009. However, on getting released on bail after a few years, Nagaraj remained untraceable. The court had issued arrest warrants several times from then. His family members and acquaintances had reportedly feigned ignorance of his whereabouts.

Sources revealed that a covert investigation assisted by informants helped in finding clues about the accused and his movements. Ultimately, on Wednesday, following tip-off, the police went in disguise to KIMS Hospital and caught him. He was produced before the 9th Additional District and Sessions Court in Belagavi, which remanded him in Hindalaga prison. The accused is wanted in several cases and is suspected to be active in Chikkamagalur region.