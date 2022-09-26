Curtains go up on Dasara film festival

Dasara film festival being inaugurated in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

ADVERTISEMENT

An entire day will be dedicated to screen late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s films at the Dasara Film Festival that got off a colourful start here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the film festival, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said the festival has come as a big cheer for film enthusiasts as Kannada cinema, Indian cinema and world cinema are being screened. One entire day (September 28) is being devoted to screen Puneeth Rajkumar’s films as a tribute to the late actor, he said.

He said ‘Appu Namana’, a programme in memory of the late actor, has also been planned at the Yuva Dasara. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar has been invited to the programme, the Minister said.

Actor Anu Prabhakar, who was present, recalled sharing the dais with late Parvathamma Rajkumar and late M.P. Shankar at the inauguration of Dasara film festival in 2007. “I am on this stage again today and I am feeling very excited,” she said.

She said it’s a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar that his films are being exclusively screened at the festival.

Six films of the late actor including Anjani Putra, Bettada Hoovu, Mythri, Prithvi, Rajakumara and Yuvarathna will be screened. Over 40 Kannada films will be screened. They include 100, 777 Charlie, Gaalipata-2, Bhajarangi-2, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, KGF-1 and 2, Robert, Pahlwan and others.

Indian cinema and world cinema will be screened for the movie admirers.

In total, 112 films will be screened – one screen at DRC Cinemas and three screens at INOX in Mall of Mysore. People with passes can watch any number of films.