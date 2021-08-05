Curbs on devotees

Hassan

05 August 2021 19:32 IST

The management of Chowdeshwari temple at Sigandur in Sagar taluk has prohibited the entry of devotees during the weekend, following the district administration’s guidelines in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

S. Ramappa, trustee of the temple, in a press release issued on Thursday, said the decision had been taken in the interest of the public. On other days the devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the deity. All other services had been cancelled, the release added.

