Cultural performances steal the show at Basava Utsav

March 12, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Cultural performances presented by popular artists from across the State were the major attraction at Basava Utsav held on Saturday and Sunday in the historic town of Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

The two-day event began with a colourful cultural procession Saturday evening. Flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy and Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salagar who played the traditional drums at Basaveshwar Temple, the procession marched through major streets to reach the main venue at Ratha Maidan in the town.

Artists representing different cultural troupes from different parts of the State marched in the procession displaying their talents. Tableaux showcasing the 12th century reformer Basaveshwara, artists in the attires of different mythological figures, Dollu Kunita, Halage Kunita, Veeragase, Bhajane and Kolata performances were the major attractions in the cultural procession.

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, who inaugurated the events on the main stage, recalled the revolutionary ideas of Basaveshwara and other Sharanas in what latter came to be known as Kalyana Revolution and Vachana Revolution and called upon people to follow the essence of the Vachanas in their lives.

The inaugural event was followed by music and dance performances by popular musicians and dancers who made the Vachanas as their central theme of performance.

Cultural performances continued on Sunday as well. Shivakumar Panchal, Ramesh Kolar, Suryakant Biradar, Mahalakshmi, Gurushanthayya Sthavaramatha, Basavaraj Bhantanur, Shambuling Valdoddi and others sang Vachanas.

Usha Prabhakar performed a Vachana dance. Ananya Bhat, Shanmukha Priya and Nihal Taulo were the other musicians who performed in the event. People enjoyed the cultural performances.