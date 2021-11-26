Create awareness on crop loanamong farmers, officials told

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya addressing officials at a meeting in Yadgir.

YADGIR

26 November 2021 21:15 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has instructed officials of the Revenue and Agriculture departments to conduct programmes at the village and hobli level to create awareness among farmers about crop loan. She told them to help farmers get registered their names and also distribute insurance amount on time to those who have already registered names.

She was addressing a meeting of the District Level Implementation Committee and District Level Joint Committee of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the rabi season for 2021-2022 in Yadgir on Thursday.

Dr. Ragapriya said that officials should instruct farmers to register names for crop insurance while they get loans from cooperative and nationalised banks.

Advertising

Advertising

The Deputy Commissioner further directed Joint Director of Agriculture Department S.S. Abid and also the Revenue Department officials to submit a report immediately on crop loss after harvest owing to rain during November as farmers can invoke mid-season adversity claim for loss.

The officials informed the Deputy Commissioner that compensation of ₹331.06 lakh has been deposited directly to the bank accounts of 2,814 farmers who had registered for crop insurance for kharif and rabi seasons for 2020-21.

For the 2021-22 kariff season, 10,549 farmers registered for crop insurance and of thesem 1,838 farmers have informed the insurance company that their crops have bbeen damaged due to natural disaster. Therefore, compensation to those farmers will be deposited based on spot inspection report submitted by the representatives of the insurance company.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankargowda Somanal, Technical Officer of Agriculture Department Rajkumar and others were present.