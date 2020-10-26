COVID-19 was the running theme of this year’s Mysuru Dasara

(Clockwise from top) A tableau at the Dasara procession offering tribute to COVID-19 warriors; Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa making floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari during the Jamboo Savari; a stilt walker portraying the end of COVID-19; artists performing during the celebrations, and veeragase folk troupe in action in Mysuru on Monday.

26 October 2020 23:50 IST

The celebration was inaugurated by a doctor in the frontline of fight against the pandemic and had COVID-19 warriors felicitated as part of the event

This year’s Mysuru Dasara, celebrated to keep alive the tradition but with restrictions amidst the pandemic, had the theme of the prevailing COVID-19 reflected in many forms.

While it was inaugurated by a doctor in the frontline of fight against COVID-19 and had COVID-19 warriors felicitated as part of the inaugural event, it was the theme of the tableaux as well on the festival finale on Vijayadashami day.

This year’s Jamboo Savari was used as an opportunity to pay tribute to the COVID-19 warriors and also spread the word on the ways and means of containing and combating the pandemic that has claimed several lives, and destructed the economy globally.

Platform for education

As the finale was watched by millions of people with the event telecast live on some television channels and also live streamed on various social media networks although the entry to the palace was restricted, the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Health and Family Welfare made use of the occasion to extend the gratitude to the warriors.

The tableau was dedicated to the frontline workers. With messages all around the artwork and models prescribing do’s and don’ts, the tableau showed a large figurine of a woman health worker covering her nose and mouth with a mask and wearing a PPE kit as a protection from the virus. It highlighted the necessity of taking precautions like use of sanitisers and the need for frequent hand washing and staying indoors unless going out was essential in the ongoing fight.

Inaugural too

The Dasara inauguration too was done by cardiologist and the director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research C.N. Manjunath, who is part of the COVID-19 expert committee. During the inauguration, Dr. Manjunath had prayed for the arrival of early vaccine. Six COVID-19 warriors were felicitated as well.

This year, security was tight to ensure there was no crowding. However, while the gathering at the finale had a ceiling of 300, the actual numbers exceeded this.