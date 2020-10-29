COVID-19 vaccine: task force set up in Kodagu

MYSURU

29 October 2020 23:55 IST

In Kodagu, a COVID-19 vaccine task force has come into force in connection with the preparations to be made in the district in anticipation of vaccine availability next year.

The first meeting of the task force was held to discuss about the arrangements to be made and the steps to be taken as per the State government’s directives in view of various reports and the claims on the possibilities of vaccine coming to the market early next year.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, who chaired the meeting in Madikeri on Wednesday, asked the officials to prepare the list of those who are likely to be vaccinated on a priority as announced by the government. They include COVID-19 warriors and all the frontline workers.

Advertising

Advertising

Gopinath, District Officer in charge of immunisation, gave a PowerPoint presentation on the status of COVID-19 vaccine research, citing the recent reports and also those who are likely to get the vaccine in the first phase. They include doctors and all healthcare workers and staff from the Departments of Health and Medical Education, doctors and staff of all the private hospitals, and ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Mr. Joy told the officials to prepare the list of all staff and sought coordination among all the key departments as the data being prepared now would be used to distribute the vaccine.