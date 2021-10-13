COVID-19: State sees 332 new cases, 11 deaths

Bengaluru

13 October 2021 01:29 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 332 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,81,732 and the toll to 37,906. Bengaluru Urban reported 145 cases and five deaths, the highest among districts.

The active cases in Karnataka are now under 10,000, at 9,712. While the Test Positivity Rate for the day was 0.41%, the Case Fatality Rate was 3.31%.

Cumulatively, 4,89,50,674 samples have been tested in the State so far, out of which 79,177 were done on Tuesday.

