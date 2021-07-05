COVID-19 restrictions to stay in place for another week in Hassan

Hassan

05 July 2021 03:32 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order to keep a stay on the COVID-19 restrictions for one more week in the district. The business activities of shops that sell essential items will be allowed only on three days – Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

These restrictions will be in effect up to 6 a.m. on July 12.

What is allowed

Advertising

Advertising

There are no restrictions on medical services, fair price shops, raitha samparka kendras and milk booths. Banks, post-offices and insurance offices can operate between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the three days of the week.

Home delivery of food items, fruits and vegetables is allowed on all days. Shops that sell fertilizers, insecticides and agriculture implements can do business between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the three days. Taxis and autorickshaws can offer services, however, the number of passengers has been restricted to two.

The sale of vegetables and fruits on push-carts is allowed between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on all days. Liquor shops can do business between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on three days. All religious places remain closed.