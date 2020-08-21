COVID-19 | Number of cases in Karnataka crosses 2.5 lakh

Bengaluru

21 August 2020 07:59 IST

53,775 fresh cases were added to tally between August 13 and 20

Karnataka crossed the 2.5 lakh mark as 7,385 new COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths were reported on Thursday. The State now has 2,56,975 positive cases. On August 13, the number of cases crossed the 2 lakh mark. Karnataka added 53,775 new cases between August 13 and 20.

The State crossed the 1 lakh mark on July 27, nearly five months after recording its first case.

The first case was detected on March 8 in an international traveller who had returned to Bengaluru Urban.

Karnataka recorded its first 1,000 cases on May 15. The number doubled to 2,000 by May 24.

sBy June 24, it crossed 10,000, and on July 16, it reached 51,422.

According to the media bulletin of the Department of Health and Family Welfarsse, there are 82,149 active cases in the State. The total number COVID-19 deaths in the State is 4,429.

As many as 6,231 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 1,70,381.

On Thursday, Bengaluru Urban reported 2,912 new cases, while Ballari reported 483 cases. Belagavi saw 358 fresh cases. Bengaluru Urban also reported 25 new deaths, while fatalities were also reported in Ballari, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chickballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.

As many as 59,603 RT-PCR, rapid antigen detection and other tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests so far to 22,56,862.