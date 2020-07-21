COVID-19: Most of the infected in Bengaluru are in 30-39 age bracket

Bengaluru

Men account for more cases and deaths across all age groups, shows BBMP war room data

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was senior citizens who were asked to be extra careful along with others with comorbidities as they were susceptible to the virus. But four months down the line, as Bengaluru continues to post a worrying trend as far as numbers are concerned, it is the 20 to 49 age group that makes up a majority of cases in the city. Men account for more cases and deaths across all age groups.

As per the recent war room bulletins of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), most number of cases reported until July 19 are in the 30 to 39 age bracket (8,262 including recoveries and deaths). This is followed by the 20 to 29 age bracket (7,217) and 40 to 49 age group (7,120).

In contrast, there are far fewer cases among senior citizens: 3,618 cases among people between the ages 60 and 69, and 19,74 cases among those aged above 70.

However, officials in the BBMP war room said this has been a constant trend. For instance, the April 20 war room bulletin shows that when the numbers were at their lowest given the lockdown, the 20 to 29 age group had the highest numbers — 40, followed by 30 to 39 (22), 50 to 59 (20), and 40 to 49 (19). The 60 to 69 bracket had 18 cases, including two deaths.

In June, the 20 to 29 age group had 376 cases, the 30 to 39 age group 324 cases, 40 to 49 group 228 cases, and 50 to 59 age bracket 208 cases.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, BBMP war room special officer, told The Hindu that the main reason for the higher number of cases in certain age brackets was mobility. “This age group is more mobile, and there is the peer factor as well. This has been the trend in Bengaluru from the beginning,” she said.

Contrasting picture

But the deaths show a contrasting picture, putting those above the age of 50 in the risky category.

The number of fatalities is highest in the 60 to 69 age group with 174 deaths, followed by 50 to 59 group with 165 deaths, and over 70 years age group with 129 deaths.

Though they have a higher number of cases, the age groups between 20 and 49 have relatively lower death counts: the 40 to 49 group has 89 deaths, 30 to 39 group 42 deaths, 20 to 29 group 14 deaths.