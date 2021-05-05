COVID-19 | Karnataka reports over 50,000 new cases, 346 deaths

Bengaluru

05 May 2021 19:53 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday logged the biggest single-day spike of 50,112 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 17,41,046. Of these, 23,106 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 346 deaths, the toll rose to 16,884. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 26,841 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 12,36,854. The State now has 4,87,288 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.28%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.69%.

As many as 1,55,224 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,45,397 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,63,91,359.