COVID-19: Four more die in Hassan

01 October 2020 18:40 IST

The number of people dying of COVID-19 has been on the rise in Hassan. As on Thursday, 335 people have succumbed to the infection. This includes four deaths reported on the day, one each in Arsikere, Hassan, and Holenarsipur and another from outside the district who died in Hassan.

Besides that, 372 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the day. With that the total number of confirmed cases in the district increased to 17,161. Among them, 13,360 have been recovered and 3,466 are undergoing treatment. As many as 44 people are in the intensive care unit.

Of them, one is from Alur, 28 from Arkalgud, 30 from Arsikere, 26 from Belur, 72 from Channarayapatna, 152 from Hassan, 48 from Holenarasipur, 14 from Sakleshpur and one from outside the district, said a bulletin issued by the district administration.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar has appealed to the public to join hands with the district administration in avoiding the spread of the infection by following the protocol strictly. The people should wear masks when they come out of their houses and maintain physical distance. He also suggested the people with influenza-like-illness or respiratory infection get their samples tested for COVID-19.