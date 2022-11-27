Covert jostling in Karnataka Congress to become Chief Ministerial candidate again comes to light

November 27, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The covert jostling in the Opposition Congress for the leadership role and Chief Ministerial position between camps of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has continued. This is despite strict warnings by the Congress leadership against bringing the leadership issue into the public narrative which can mar the party’s efforts to project a picture of unity ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in 2023.

On Sunday, while Congress legislator for Hebbal Byrathi Suresh, a known supporter of the former Chief Minister, declared Mr. Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister, Mr. Shivakumar appealed to Vokkaligas, a community he belongs to, to back him for the role of the Chief Minister.

At a function to mark Kanakadasa Jayanti here, Mr. Suresh said Mr. Siddaramaiah would be the future Chief Minister, and people want him to be the Chief Minister. This incidentally came in the presence of Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had earlier relished a rousing welcome by hundreds of his supporters.

On Sunday, at a meeting organised here by the Vokkaliga Sangha to formulate their fight to seek an increase in reservation for the community, Mr. Shivakumar, who has been a strong Chief Ministerial contender, said, “Looking at the enthusiasm, it looks like you will make us sit in the Vidhana Soudha. Use me however you want to. The opportunity has come to your doorstep; do not lose it. I do not know what you will do. Give me the pen and paper, and I know how to help the community.”

His request for the community support — coming for the second time — is being seen to rally Vokkaligas behind him that could eventually help him become the Chief Minister. “After S.M. Krishna (a fellow Vokkaliga and former KPCC president and Chief Minister), the Congress has made me the KPCC president. That is because I belong to this community,” he reminded the gathering.”