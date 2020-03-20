Courts to function for half a day in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

20 March 2020 23:14 IST

Less number of Benches to hear cases in High Court

The judicial proceedings in the High Court of Karnataka, and all other courts and tribunals in Bengaluru city will be held only for half a day from March 23 and March 21, respectively, and only cases of “extreme urgency” would be taken up for hearing to ensure visit of less number of advocates and litigants to the court precincts to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The sittings in the High Court’s three Benches at Bengaluru, Dharward and Kalaburagi will be only from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. with lesser number of Benches, details of which are available on court’s website.

Other courts in city

City civil courts, small cause courts, rural courts, family courts, labour courts, and industrial tribunals working in Bengaluru city will function only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the offices of these courts would be closed for advocates and litigants by 3 p.m. The magistrates’ courts in the city will function from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offices will be closed for advocates and litigants by 4 p.m., after which only urgent matters would be considered by the courts.

All these courts will take up urgent and bail matters only, and will adjourn regular cases by assigning dates even in the absence of the advocates or the litigants. All district and taluk-level courts in Kalaburagi and Kodagu districts will also adjourn regular cases by assigning dates even in the absence of advocates or litigants, and postpone the process of recording of evidences and final hearing of cases.