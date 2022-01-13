Court’s order dashed dreams of Cong. leaders, says KSE

13 January 2022 21:52 IST

Hassan

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said Congress leaders did not stop the march on the Mekedatu issue concerned over public health, but because of the High Court’s ruling.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Thursday, he said the High Court ordered a stop to the march. “The court has dashed the dreams of D.K.Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, who planned the march hoping for the Chief Minister’s post”, he said.

The Congress leaders, Mr. Eshwarappa said, were adamant. They repeatedly said they would continue with the march despite all measures to stop them. “Mr. Shivakumar has gone to court on other occasions. He understands court’s order very well and hence the party withdrew the march”, he commented.

Referring to Congress leaders’ statements that the march did not spread COVID-19 infection, Mr. Eshwarappa said “Let Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, H.M. Revanna, Motamma and those who attracted infection after taking part in the march defend this statement.”

Being former Chief Minister and former Minister both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar should have stood by the government in combating COVID-19. The government did not want to put them behind bars, he added.