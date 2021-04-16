Coronavirus | Yediyurappa tests positive for the second time

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

16 April 2021 14:52 IST

The Chief Minister was busy campaigning for the byelections in the State.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time he has contracted the infection and he is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital.

Mr. Yediyurappa announced the news on Twitter. “Upon having mild fever, I got tested for COVID-19 and my report has come out as positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who came in contact with me recently to exercise self-quarantine,” he wrote.

He tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in August 2020. Mr. Yediyurappa had also received the first dose of vaccination.

Earlier in the day, he was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru. Later in the afternoon, he was shifted to Manipal Hospital as he wanted to be treated by his family doctor.

K.C. Gurudev of Ramaiah Hospital said that the Chief Minister came to the hospital following shoulder pain. He said that the hospital conducted various examinations including a CT scan and the results were normal. He also added that the Chief Minister had no fever at the moment.

Sources said that he had tested negative for COVID-19 two days ago. Over the last couple of days he was busy campaigning for byelections.

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State, Mr. Yediyurappa had chaired an emergency meeting with various officials on Friday morning.