Coronavirus | Karnataka reports 179 deaths in highest daily toll

Thiruvananthapuram/Hyderabad/Vijayawada/Bengaluru

18 September 2020 23:07 IST

Kerala records 4,000 plus cases for second day; test positivity rate in A.P. dropping; Telangana cases hover around 2,000

Karnataka had 5,02,982 cases as of Friday, as 8,626 people tested positive for COVID-19. The State reported 179 more deaths, the highest on a single day. The State reported 148 deaths on August 25.

It was another day of 4,000-plus COVID-19 cases in Kerala with 4,167 testing positive on Friday. The number of samples tested increased to 47,723.

There were 35,724 active cases under treatment. Of these, 300 were in ICUs, 68 of them on ventilator support.

Official data said 501 people had succumbed to COVID-19 so far. On Friday, 12 more deaths which occurred between September 9-15 were added to the list. Four deaths were in Thiruvananthapuram, three in Malappuram and the rest in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kasaragod.

Of the new cases, 3,954 cases were locally acquired infections. This included 102 health-care workers, 27 of them in Thiruvananthapuram and another 22 in Kannur. Thiruvananthapuram district had 926 cases.

Kozhikode, where cases rose recently, reported 404 cases, Kollam 355 cases, Ernakulam 348, Kannur 330, Thrissur 326, Malappuram 297, Alappuzha 274, Palakkad 268, Kottayam 225, Kasaragod 145, Pathanamthitta 101, Idukki 100 and Wayanad 68 cases.

Telangana reported 11 more deaths on Thursday, pushing up COVID-related deaths to 1,016, an official bulletin said on Friday. There were 2,043 positive cases. A total of 50,634 samples were tested of which 22,279 were from primary contacts of patients.

While 1,16,932 patients were asymptomatic, 30% showed symptoms. Data showed 61.83% of positive cases were men, and those in the 21-30 age group made up 24.24%, followed by the 31-40 age group (23.51%). Greater Hyderabad continued to record the highest number of cases at 314 on September 17, Rangareddy had 174, Medchal Malkajgiri 144, Nalgonda 131, Siddipet 121 and Karimnagar 114.

Andhra Pradesh reported 8,096 new cases and 67 deaths on Friday. As on date, 84,423 patients were under treatment. The daily positivity rate of tests was coming down. Over 24 hours, 74,710 samples were tested, and 10.8% were positive. The positivity rate was dropping since September 4 when it touched 17.98%. Overall positivity of 49.59 lakh tests was 12.29%. Tests per million stood at 92,866 and the confirmed cases per million at 11,415.

East and West Godavari districts reported over 1,000 new cases each, the former at a fresh high. The new cases and deaths were as follows: East Godavari (1,405 & 6), West Godavari (1,035 & 4), Chittoor (902 & 7), Prakasam (713 & 3), Guntur (513 & 6), Srikakulam (496 & 5), Krishna (487 & 7), Vizianagaram (487 & 3), Nellore (468 & 5), Anantapur (463 & 5), Kadapa (419 & 8), Visakhapatnam (371 & 6) and Kurnool (337 & 2).