Coronavirus | Karnataka records 29,744 new cases; 51 deaths in A.P.

Bengaluru

27 April 2021 02:48 IST

15,684 test positive in Tamil Nadu; drop in tests in Telangana

Karnataka reported 29,744 new cases on Monday, a significant drop from the 34,804 cases recorded the previous day. The total number of active cases in the State stand at 2.81 lakh. As many as 201 deaths were reported, taking the total fatalities to 14,627.

Tamil Nadu recorded 15,684 fresh cases on Monday, taking its tally to 10,97,672. As many as 94 persons succumbed to the infection — 50 in government hospitals and 44 in private facilities, taking the toll to 13,651. Chennai led the table with 4,250 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

For the sixth day in a row, Kerala reported over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases. On Monday, 21,890 persons tested positive.

Andhra Pradesh reported 51 deaths and 9,881 new cases in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The cumulative case tally increased to 10,43,441 and the toll reached 7,736. The recovery rate further dropped to 90.14%.

The daily positivity rate came down to 13.35% after a long time as the number of samples tested in the past day increased to 74,041, which was the highest in past five months. Four districts reported more than 1,000 new infections.

In Telangana, the total COVID-19 cases crossed 4 lakh on Sunday. With 6,551 cases and 43 deaths on Sunday, the total cases have reached 4.01 lakh and the fatalities stand at 2,024. Comparatively fewer number of cases were detected on Sunday as the number of tests dropped.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Chennai bureaus)