Congress’ zonal conference to be held in Bantwal on Jan. 6

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Mangaluru

03 January 2021 00:49 IST

The first of the four zonal conferences of the Karnataka Congress Committee (KPCC) pertaining to Mysuru division will be held in Bantwal on January 6, said former Minister B. Ramanath Rai.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Rai said the conference would be held at the Sagar Auditorium on B.C. Road. Representatives from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts that come under Mysuru division would attend the conference. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, leaders Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi, and others would attend, Mr. Rai said.

He said preparations were on at a brisk pace. KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed will arrive in Mangaluru on Sunday to examine the preparations for the conference. Mr. Shivakumar will be in Mangaluru a day before the convention and interact with party workers, Mr. Rai said.

Advertising

Advertising

Former Minister U.T. Khader said the convention was slated to discuss modes to strengthen the party, how to expose failures of the BJP government in the State, and the future course of action. Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee President K. Harish Kumar, former MLA T. Shakunthala Shetty and others were present.