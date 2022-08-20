Congress workers wave black flags at Somashekar

In retaliation against black flags waved at former CM Siddaramaiah in Kodagu recently, Congress workers assembled near Metropole Circle in Mysuru to wave black flags at district in charge Minister S.T. Somashekar who was on his way to participate in a function on Saturday. But security personnel took the Minister to the venue through another route. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

In a tit-for-tat against the BJP for waving black flags at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Kodagu recently, the Congress workers waved black flags at Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar in the city on Saturday and raised slogans against the BJP.

The Minister was in the city to attend the 107th birth anniversary programme of D. Devaraja Urs at Kalamandira.

A group of Congress workers had assembled near the Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle to confront the Minister. ‘’The Congress workers wanted to raise black flags and shout slogans but the Minister’s convoy took a different route and hence we reached Kalamandira,” said Mr. Vijaykumar, city unit president of the Congress.

As the convoy sped reached Kalamandira, another group of Congress workers were already there to avoid whom the Minister’s convoy took a detour and entered the Kalamandira premises through the second gate.

The Congress workers demanded that they be let inside Kalamandira to attend the programme but the police stopped them and closed the gate. Mr. Vijaykumar claimed they barged towards the second gate and ensured that black flag was waved at the Minister.