Congress making baseless allegations as it does not have any genuine issue to raise: Shettar

KALABURAGI

11 January 2021 21:16 IST

Is Siddaramaiah part of BJP high command to predict leadership change in State? asks Minister

Responding to the former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah who recently said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be replaced shortly, the former Chief Minister and Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said that Mr. Siddaramaiah was not the BJP high command to predict the change of leadership in the State.

“Is he [Mr. Siddaramaiah] part of the high command of the BJP to decide the change of Chief Minister in the State. He has no moral right to criticise the Chief Minister [B.S. Yediyurappa] or the BJP. His constructive suggestions are welcome, but not such baseless comments... Chief Minister post in the State is not vacant. B.S. Yediyurappa will continue to be Chief Minister and complete his term,” Mr. Shettar said, while interacting with media representatives in Bidar on Monday.

Criticising the Congress, the former Chief Minister said that the Congress leaders were making baseless allegations and criticising BJP leaders in the State as they did not have any genuine issue to raise.

“The Congress has degenerated in the State and disunity is ruling the roost. The fight between Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar [KPCC president] has reached its peak. Let the Congress leaders correct themselves before pointing their fingers to others,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kalaburagi later in the day, Mr. Shettar said that six-seven people will be inducted into the Council of Ministers in the State.

“The expansion or reconstitution of Council of Ministers is a prerogative of the Chief Minister. Mr. Yediyurappa met national leaders in Delhi and discussed the issue in detail. As the Chief Minister himself said, six-seven people are expected to be inducted into the Cabinet. The Chief Minister would shortly announce the number of new faces and their names,” he said.

‘I’m an aspirant’

Meanwhile, in his interaction with media, Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Talkur said that he was also an aspirant for a Cabinet post.

“I have been working for the party for the last 20 years and effectively handled all responsibilities entrusted to me. None from Kalaburagi district is in the Cabinet this time. I have met the Chief Minister and requested him to include at least one from the district in the Cabinet. I hope that I will get a place in the Cabinet,” Mr. Telkur said.