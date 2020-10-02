Congress lives by ideals of Gandhiji, says Siddaramaiah

Belagavi

02 October 2020 17:33 IST

‘But BJP idolises Nathuram Godse’

“The Congress lives by the ideals and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a different hero. Gandhiji’s killer Nathuram Ghodse is their hero and icon,” Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said in Ghataprabha on Friday.

He was speaking to party cadres and leaders on the occasion of Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti at the N.S. Hardikar Seva Dal training academy set up in Ghataprabha.

“Dividing society on communal lines and fostering hatred between Hindus and Muslims is the BJP’s only job. They have no positive agenda, nor any plans for all-round development. They are waiting to divide the society at every opportunity,” he said.

He urged the cadre to imbibe the party’s values of inclusive development and ‘sarvodaya’.

“There is no point is just wearing the party’s caps and badges, without attuning yourself to the party’s values,” he said.

The BJP was appropriating leaders of the Congress and other freedom fighters as none of its leaders had participated in the Independence struggle, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“Though the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded in 1925, its leaders were busy in communal politics and did not participate in the freedom struggle. The Jan Sangh was founded in 1950 and the BJP was started in 1980. That is why they end up using pictures of leaders who are not from their party,” he said.

Earlier, while speaking to journalists, Mr. Siddaramaiah refused to react to BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s allegation that Congress leaders had divided the society on the lines of the British, saying Mr. Kateel was too insignificant a leader to deserve a response.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar urged Congress workers to motivate farmers to write letters against the farm Acts passed by the Parliament.

“AICC president Sonia Gandhi has said she would carry all the letters to President Ram Nath Kovind. We need to oppose these anti–farmer laws strongly,” he said.

He said that he was very happy to be involved in the task of strengthening the Seva Dal, as it would help build the party’s cadre and to “take on the persistent efforts by the BJP to spread fake news against the party and its ideology”.

There are three Seva Dal training centres in the State, in Belagavi, Udupi, and Bengaluru, and a fourth one would be set up. He said he would release ₹3 crore for the Ghataprabha academy.

He said that despite the BJP’s money and muscle power and efforts by the IT cell to brainwash people, the Congress maintained significant influence on the people.

“Over 1.4 crore people have watched my swearing in as the KPCC president on social media. I am letting you know that we have a strong base in Karnataka,” he said.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said that his exposure to Seva Dal activities had forced him to stay back in India and work for the people, after his engineering degree. “After my degree, I had planned to go overseas. But I attended a Seva Dal camp which changed my mind. I decided to enter active politics,” he said.

He said he would urge senior leaders to make Seva Dal training compulsory for those who want to enter the Congress. He said that democratic values of the country would be strengthened if the Congress was voted back to power.

Satish Jarkiholi said he had sought the responsibility of training the party cadres from the party leaders as he wanted to take up the task seriously. He said that the Ghataprabha Seva Dal academy would not only train cadre in grass roots organisation, but also in use of modern technology.

Seva Dal leader B.K. Hariprasad alleged that the BJP was trying to change the Constitution and take away all the liberties offered by it, and urged the cadre to fight against the BJP.