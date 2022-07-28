Congress leaders urge MPs to vote for Margaret Alva

Congress leaders urge MPs to vote for Margaret AlvaBengaluru July 28, 2022 05:52 IST
The ruling NDA has fielded Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Governor of West Bengal
Former Congress Ministers Motamma and Rani Sathish have urged the MPs to vote for Margaret Alva who is the candidate of the Opposition parties in election to the Vice-President’s post.
The ruling NDA has fielded Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Governor of West Bengal, as its candidate.
Ms. Motamma and Ms. Sathish said the Modi government could have ensured a unanimous election of Ms. Alva. They appealed to the MPs to exercise the votes in favor of Ms. Alva, former Union Minister, in the election. Polling will be held on August 6.
