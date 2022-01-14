Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi

14 January 2022 04:28 IST

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation, a statement from his secretary said on Thursday. Though Mr. Kharge was asymptomatic, his sample was sent for routine RT-PCR test after 5 of his staff members had recently tested positive.

“Shri Kharge is asymptomatic and is under home isolation as per guidelines. He is fully vaccinated, but was not yet eligible for his precautionary or booster dose, which required a nine-month gap from the date of the second dose of vaccination,” a statement from his secretary said, adding that the LoP would also like to urge the government to look at expanding the population who are eligible to receive the booster dose as well as reduce the time gap between the second dose and the precautionary dose.

