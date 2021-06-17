Congress launches nutrition supplement programme for children in Kalyana Karnataka

17 June 2021 18:09 IST

Opposition party believes that a possible third wave of COVID-19 will have maximum impact on children

In view of the possibility of children being hit hard in the third wave of the COVID-19, the Kalaburagi District Congress Committee launched the distribution of Shakti Kit, a package of immunity-boosting nutrition supplements, for children to protect them from the pandemic.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, after launching the immunity-boosting programme at the party office in Kalaburagi on Thursday, said that the kit would be distributed to 5,000 poor and malnourished children from his constituency. The kit would have nutritious oral intakes to make them capable of withstanding the pandemic.

“Dr. Devi Shetty, who leads the Health Expert Committee of Karnataka, predicted that the third wave of COVID-19 might be as severe as the second wave, or even 30% more severe. He warned that the children aged between 2 and 18 years would be most affected in the third wave. Kalyana Karnataka region has more malnourished children than other regions of the State. As we see no programme from the government to protect these children, the Congress has launched a nutrition supplement programme. The content of the kits are high in quality and scientifically prepared after extensive consultation with nutrition experts and paediatricians,” he told mediapersons.

He added that over 29,000 of the total 2,23,249 children in Kalaburagi district were categorised as ‘moderate to severe’ underweight, and they were expected to be severely hit in the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The programme was launched in Chittapur on a pilot basis, and would gradually be expanded to all the districts in Kalyana Karnataka, and even the entire State later.

“Immunity against COVID-19 cannot be built overnight. Anticipating the third wave of the pandemic, which is expected to hit children, we need to start an immunity-boosting programme for children well in advance. The State government appears to have no programme. In the absence of any government initiative, we have started this programme. We will mobilise resources and expand it to all other districts in the State,” Mr. Priyank said.

Former Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, District Congress Committee president Jagadev Guttedar, former MLCs Tippannappa Kamakanur, Allamprabhu Patil and other Congress leaders were present.