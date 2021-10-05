Congress gives ultimatum to Bommai on Mekedatu project

Bengaluru

05 October 2021 00:16 IST

The Congress on Monday set a one-month deadline for the State government to lay the foundation stone for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across Cauvery river.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held the Water Resources portfolio in the past and he is aware of the legalities involved. He has said that Tamil Nadu has no right to object to the project. We have also been telling the same thing,” said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. “Why have you not taken any action in this regard? Why are you unable to start the Krishna and Mahadayi projects yet?” he asked.

He went on to say that Karnataka did not need land or money from Tamil Nadu for the project. “There is a double-engine government. We have not asked you not to start the project. Why are you unable to start the project by taking all the necessary permissions?” he asked, adding, “We will give one month’s time to prepare to lay the foundation stone. Stop delaying irrigation and drinking water projects. If works are not started, we will start an agitation.”

Condemning the ghastly death of farmers in Uttar Pradesh after they were run over by an SUV, Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress would stand by the farmers in their struggle against recent farm laws. He also condemned the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to the farmers’ protest site.