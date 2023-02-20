ADVERTISEMENT

  Congress continues to target BJP as Praja Dhwani resumes in Mysuru district

February 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and other party leaders at the Praja Dhwani rally at Varuna in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Congress’s Praja Dhwani rallies resumed in Mysuru district with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar addressing meetings of the party workers in T. Narsipur, Varuna, and Nanjangud Assembly constituencies on Monday.

Mr Shivakumar continued to train his guns on the BJP at the rallies while reiterating the Congress’s historical commitment to the welfare of all sections of society.

While addressing a rally at Bannur, which is part of T. Narsipur constituency, the Congress leader accused the BJP of trying to cover up the deaths due to lack of oxygen supply at the government hospital in Chamarajanagar during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Minister for Health had lied that only three persons had died. But, when a Congress delegation visited Chamarajanagar after the tragedy, it came to light that a total of 34 persons had died to the failure of the government to supply oxygen to the COVID-19 patients in Chamarajanagar government hospital.

While addressing a rally at Kilanapura in Varuna Assembly constituency, Mr. Shivakumar recalled the contribution of Siddaramaiah to the State during his tenure as Chief Minister and said credit should also go to the people of the constituency for electing him during 2013 Assembly elections.

He also said that the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway had been approved by the Congress-led government at the Centre when Oscar Fernandes was the Union Minister for Surface Transport and Highways during the tenure of Mr. Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and former MLA for T. Narsipur H.C. Mahadevappa as the Minister for Public Works.

He also reiterated the Congress’s commitment to provide 200 units of free power, ₹2,000 to a woman from each household, and 10 kg of free rice every month.

The last rally of the day was at Nanjangud town.

Apart from Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Mahadevappa, his son and Congress ticket aspirant for T. Narsipur seat, Sunil Bose, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, and working president of KPCC R. Dhruvanayaran were also present at the rallies.

