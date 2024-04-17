Congress candidate Lakshman brings out his own manifesto

April 17, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress candidate for Mysore Lok Sabha constituency M. Lakshman has brought out his own manifesto for the constituency, listing out his vision for developing Mysuru and Kodagu.

Mr. Lakshman has promised to make efforts to restore the heritage buildings of Mysuru and Kodagu, securing funds from the Centre, on the Jaipur model by working towards establishing an authority for the conservation heritage properties. The Congress candidate stated that he will work towards securing ₹3,000 crore for the project. He also promised to work towards resolving the problems faced by the coffee growers. The welfare of pepper and cardamom growers assuring a separate package for the farmers is also in the manifesto.

As tobacco is predominantly grown in Hunsur and Periyapatna, Mr. Lakshman said he will strive for the welfare of growers and fight for the suitable price for their crops.

Being a key tourist destination, Mr. Lakshman has plans for getting an airstrip sanctioned for Madikeri to facilitate tourists. If smaller aircraft operate, it will attract tourists and develop tourism in the coffee land, he said.

Development of sports infrastructure in Kodagu and Mysuru, yoga centers in the constituency with separate facilities for women and men, hardware park at Virajpet, coffee export centre in Gonikoppal, an international cricket stadium in Mysuru, material testing centre at Jayapura near Mysuru and a silk industries research center are among his plans if he is voted to power.

Mr. Lakshman said he will also make efforts to ensure that the railway connectivity to Kushalnagar was realised, while urging the State government for sharing 50% of the project cost and land for the project.

After Bengaluru, Mysuru is the next IT hub in the State. All efforts will be made to bring more IT companies to the city and also strive for the jobs for the locals. While citing the ₹450 crore Hale Undawadi project, Mr Lakshman said efforts will also be made for a permanent solution to the drinking water needs of many villages in Mysuru and Kodagu that do not get river water.

A farm research centre in Periyapatna for the benefit of farmers in the region and a cold storage unit in all taluks coming under the constituency are also in the manifesto.

A master plan for the tourism development of Kodagu, a popular hill station, with emphasis on developing the site for promoting “the Kashmir of the South.”

For the healthcare needs of the people in Kodagu, who largely depend on the medical care in nearby Mysuru and Mangaluru, a trauma care centre and a multi-speciality hospital has been promised.

