ADVERTISEMENT

Congress candidate Baburao Chinchansur sustains multiple injuries in road accident during campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections

April 15, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - KALABURAGI

The accident occurred when Mr. Chinchansur was returning to his home in Kalaburagi after campaigning in Gurmitkal constituency, in Yadgir district of Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Baburao Chinchansur is the Congress candidate in Gurmitkal constituency in Yadgir district for Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled on May 10, 2023.

Congress candidate for Gurmitkal constituency Baburao Chinchansur met with an accident on April 14 night, near All India Radio Station in Kalaburagi. He suffered injuries on his face, head and legs. He was rushed to United Hospital in Kalaburagi.

Mr. Chinchansur was returning to his home at Shanti Nagar in Kalaburagi after campaigning in the constituency, in Yadgir district of Karnataka, for the Assembly elections scheduled on May 10.

Sources in the hospital said that Mr. Chinchansur sustained multiple injuries, and it is a high-risk case considering his multiple co-morbidities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As soon as the patient reached the hospital, the doctors on duty immediately attended to his multiple injuries, including thigh bone fracture and arterial injury. It is a high-risk case considering his multiple co-morbidities. A team of 15 doctors, including orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raju Kulkarni, intensivist Dr. Manjunath Reddy, general surgeons Dr. Mohammed Abdul Baseer and Dr. Vishal Hudgi, neurosurgeon Dr. Vinaysagar Sharma and cardiac surgeon Dr. Basavaprabhu Amarkhed, worked between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to stabilise the health of the patient,” Dr. Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital, told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US