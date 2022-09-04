Congress accuses police of manhandling its women workers during protest

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 04, 2022 23:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress has accused the High Grounds police of manhandling party’s women workers during a protest against price rise and against BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali, who is accused of misbehaving with a Congress worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred when activists of Mahila Congress were staging a protest against the legislator who is accused of misbehaving with Ruth Sagai Mary, a Congress worker, when she approached him with a petition. He is accused of verbally abusing her and snatching the petition.

On Sunday, the Congress workers, led by Mahila Congress State president Pushpa Amarnath, were protesting against Mr. Limbavali’s alleged behaviour and against price rise.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A note from the Congress said that the police manhandled women workers while they were being taken into custody. The Congress said that the protest was against the alleged harassment of women during BJP rule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app