Complete crop damage survey expeditiously, officials told

12 August 2021 01:54 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has directed Revenue Department officials to complete the survey on crop damage in rain and floods expeditiously and also display details of farmers who have received compensation and crop insurance on notice boards of every gram panchayat compulsorily.

She was chairing a review meeting in Yadgir on Wednesday.

“Farmers in the district have faced crop losses owing to heavy rain and floods. Crops such as green gram, cotton and red gram in the fields located on the banks of the Krishna remained inundated for several days. Following this, most of the crops perished. Therefore, a proper survey is required,” she said.

While replying to the Deputy Commissioner, the Revenue Department officials said that crop losses have been assessed. It was estimated that 1,178 hectares were damaged in Surpur taluk as survey in 19 villages has been completed. And, survey on 1,076 hectares of agriculture fields in Wadagera, Hunsagi and Shahapur taluk has been completed. The remaining area will be covered soon.

The officials further said that 220 houses were damaged in the district. Of them, 35 were in Yadgir, 29 in Shahapur, 41 in Surpur, 29 in Hunsagi, 51 in Wadagera and 35 houses were in Gurmitkal.

A proposal has been sent to State government to convert Basavasagar and Hosur villages as revenue villages, they said.

Dr. Ragapriya specifically reviewed the status of illegal occupancy.

The officials said that a case was registered against 128 persons for occupying 190.20 acres of land out of the 230 acres in Yadgir. Also, another case was registered against 71 persons for occupying 125.19 cares of land out of the 305 acres in Surpur taluk.

The revenue officials told the Deputy Commissioner that public graveyards have been established in 324 villages out of the 509 villages. Government land has been identified in 57 villages for the purpose, while private land will be acquired in four villages to construct graveyards, they added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankargowda Somanal, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division Prashant Hanagandi and tahsildars of all taluks were present.