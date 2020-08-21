Compensation for families of 6 scribes

Bengaluru

21 August 2020 14:08 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday sanctioned ₹5 lakh each to the families of six journalists who succumbed to COVID-19 in the State.

The Chief Minister responded to a petition given by a delegation led by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists president Shivananda Tagadur and ordered release of the compensation amount, said a release.

