Committees set up to implement NEP from this academic year in Karnataka

Bengaluru

19 June 2021 21:43 IST

The State government has constituted committees of subject experts to roll out the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic year (2020-21). Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said committees have been set up for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Three committees each have been set up under the faculty of arts (social sciences, humanities, fine arts, and visual arts) and faculty of sciences (physical, mathematical sciences, chemical and biological sciences, earth sciences). One has been constituted under the faculty of commerce and management and another under the faculty of engineering.

Several members who are part of the committees told The Hindu that revamping the curriculum before October when the new academic year begins would be a challenge. “We do not want to do a cursory reading of the NEP and implement it quickly. Revamping the curriculum in just three months is a difficult task,” the Vice-Chancellor of a State-run university and a member of one of the committees said.

However, Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University, who will head the committee for engineering, said the university had formed two task forces, an advisory committee, and board of studies for each of the faculties about six months ago. “As these committees have already had deliberations, it will help us revamp the curriculum quickly.”