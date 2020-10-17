Committee to monitor entry of oxygen consumption details

Bengaluru

17 October 2020 21:41 IST

The State Health Department has set up a committee to monitor the entry of oxygen consumption details on the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dashboard.

The five-member committee, headed by the district Additional Deputy Commissioner, will have the District Health and Family Welfare Officer, District Surgeon/ Medical Superintendent, District Coordinator (Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust) and Assistant District Drug Controller as members.

According to a circular, a dashboard has been developed by the NDMA for capturing the details of daily consumption of oxygen at all government and private medical establishments in the State. The five-member committee will monitor the process, the circular added.

