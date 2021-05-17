Committee formed to advise on black fungus treatment

Bengaluru

The State government has decided to form a committee to advise on the treatment of Mucormycosis – a rare fungal infection also known as black fungus.

A press release on Sunday stated that Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar had said that a four-member panel, including an opthamologist, was formed to examine the issue. The Minister also added that from Monday, the treatment for the disease would be launched at Bowring Hospital.

People who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19 were found to be infected with the disease. Some of the symptoms include partial loss of vision, nasal congestion and pain under the eyes.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Sudhakar said that black fungus was more likely to occur among people with low immunity, those with diabetes and those with steroid use.

The Minister also said that the treatment for black fungus should be given for seven consecutive weeks and costs ₹2 to 3 lakh. He said that he would discuss with the Chief Minister the possibility of the State government providing treatment free of cost.

Dr. Sudhakar said they had urged the Centre to provide 20,000 doses of Amphotericin B. He warned people and said that nobody should take steroids without consulting a medical practitioner.