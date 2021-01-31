Commission to seek survey of safai karmacharis

Kalaburagi

31 January 2021 01:59 IST

M. Shivanna, chairman, Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission, said the commission would submit a proposal to the government for a survey to get the exact number of Safai Karmacharis, including manual scavengers, in the State.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said the commission has data of pourakarmikas and safai karmacharis in ULBs, but has to conduct a survey to know the exact numberin industries, ITBTs and private companies. It has directed the DCs to form district-level monitoring and vigilance committees to end manual scavenging across the State. The district-level committee shall meet once in three months, he added.

So far, Karnataka has seen 83 cases of workers dying in manholes and sewer lines but no one has ever been punished for the deaths. Even when someone is named as an accused it is often the contractor. It is the duty of officials to ensure that safety measures were taken and rules are followed by the contractor.

As per the survey reports of the National Law school of India University, only 4% of safai karmacharis in the State received the benefits of government welfare schemes.

Despite a 2013 law that prohibits the employment of manual scavengers, their number has increased tenfold. In 2013, the commission identified only 302 manual scavengers and now there are more than 3,238.

He said that the commission has recommended the State government to hike the breakfast allowance being provided to pourakarmikas from the existing ₹20 to ₹50 per day and urged them to construct restrooms for them at various junctions in all ULBs in the State.