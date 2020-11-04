‘Commenting on Cabinet expansion may cost me my portfolio’

Mysuru

04 November 2020 23:30 IST

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar on Wednesday said he could lose his portfolio if he publicly comments on the proposed Cabinet expansion.

When reporters approached Mr. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, for his comments on the issue, he said he is not authorised to speak on it.

He told reporters that he had the permission to campaign in elections and even predict on the outcome of the by-elections. But, he said he is not empowered to comment on Cabinet expansion. “If I talk about the Cabinet expansion, I may lose my portfolio.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Somashekar said the BJP will emerge victorious in both Sira and R.R. Nagar, where by-elections were held on Tuesday.