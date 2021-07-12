Colleges in Karnataka will re-open after vaccination: Deputy Chief Minister

Belagavi

12 July 2021 12:26 IST

C.N. Ashwath Narayana says preparations for reopening are under way

Colleges will start after vaccination of students, teachers and staff is completed, Deputy CM and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said in Hubballi on July 12.

The Karnataka government has not taken a decision on reopening of colleges. However, the department is making preparations for reopening, keeping in mind the fact that they may open once vaccination is complete, he said.

“The process or reopening colleges and universities is fraught with challenges. However, how long can we go on like this? Life should be back track as soon as possible. We have to take enough safety measures and aim at reopening colleges. In this regard, universal vaccination of all college students is the only way ahead,” he said.

He denied allegations that the government had neglected its duty of vaccinating citizens.

“On the one hand, we are vaccinating people and, on the other hand, we are equipping hospitals to treat larger number of patients. There are over 6,000 beds for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals. We are appointing over 2,000 doctors, para medical staff and Group D staff. All this will help us better manage the pandemic,” he told journalists on his arrival in Hubballi.