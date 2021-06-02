CM will decide nature of lockdown after reviewing situation: Bommai

HUBBALLI

02 June 2021

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will decide on the nature of lockdown and its extension after review of the situation in various districts and based on experts report on Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the government hospital at Rattihalli in Haveri district on Wednesday, Mr. Bommai said that the Chief Minister will also be visiting Belagavi and Dharwad districts on Friday.

“While COVID-19 infections have come down in a few districts, in the others there is a need for bringing them down. All these factors will be considered apart from the experts report before deciding on the nature and extension of lockdown,” he said.

Elaborating on the various steps taken by the State government for controlling the pandemic, Mr. Bommai said that the government has made available over 24,000 oxygen beds across the State. The number of ventilators available has been increased by 100%. Steps are also being taken to make oxygen available at all taluk and district centres for the benefit of needy patients, he said.

Mega campaign

The Home Minister said that a mega vaccination campaign will be conducted in July, August and September. At present, COVID-19 warriors and those eligible for second dose are being given vaccine, he said.

He said that 51 doctors have been recruited to fill vacant posts in Haveri district and he will request all those appointed to report to duty at the earliest. The remaining vacant posts will be filled on contract basis, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Bommai, accompanied by Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, inspected government hospitals and treatment facilities at Rattihalli, Masur and Hirekerur. The Ministers also inspected COVID Care Centres. Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Roshan and others were present.

Fertilizer

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. B.C. Patil said that there was no shortage of fertilizer in the State and officials have been directed to act against traders hoarding fertilizer. He said that in another day, 1,600 tonnes of DAP will be supplied to Dharwad district.

The Minister said that 75% of eligible farmers have applied for compensation announced by the State government and steps will be taken to release compensation immediately.