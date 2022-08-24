CM unveils vision document for healthcare sector in State

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday unveiled a vision document that, according to the State government, aims to outline a long-term plan for the holistic development of the healthcare sector in the State.

Mr. Bommai unveiled what is being touted as India’s first-of-its-kind comprehensive healthcare vision document at a ‘Doctors’ day’ event at the Vidhana Soudha. “We should have a vision about our health system at least 25 years from now. Hence, our State, which is one of the progressive States in the country, has come out with the vision document for the healthcare sector,” he said at the event.

“The documents not only touches upon the problems faced by the healthcare sector, but has solutions too. This will be the encyclopedia of health management in the country, not only for our State,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that the document has been prepared under the leadership of Dr. Gururaj after a year of thorough research, discussions, and debates. “A total of 250 experts have provided their inputs to prepare the document. Good practices and policies from other countries have been recorded in this document. The report includes a development roadmap all the way from primary healthcare in rural areas up to tertiary care and even telemedicine,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

According to him, the document will also be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the State government plans to open 100 new community health centres in North Karnataka. “The foundation for the community health centre project will be laid within a month. We will also open ‘Namma Clinics’ in urban areas that have a concentration of poor and other vulnerable sections of the society,’‘ Dr. Sudhakar said, while adding that 243 such ‘Namma Clinics’ would be opened within two months in Bengaluru.