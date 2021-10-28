CM to lay foundation stone for water project

Hassan

28 October 2021 19:07 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will lay the foundation stone for the Ranaghatta Project, meant to bring water for the Dorasamudra tank at Halebidu from Yagachi river, on October 30. Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa is also expected to take part in the event.

Interestingly, H.D.Kumaraswamy had announced this project during the JD(S)-Congress rule and earmarked ₹100 crore for its implementation. He had also laid the foundation stone for the project on February 26, 2019. However, the project did not proceed further.

Minister for Excise K.G opalaiah, who is in charge of Hassan district, on Wednesday, inspected the spot and reviewed the preparations for the Chief Minister’s programme. “People of Belur taluk have been waiting for this project for many years. This should have been implemented long ago. Mr. Yediyurappa, and the swamijis of Pushpagiri Mutt and Sirigere Mutt have been invited for the programme”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The project includes the construction of a canal that connects the Yagachi river at Ranaghatta near Belur and Halebidu. The total length of the canal is around 9.9 km, of which 5.5 km is underground. The project cost has been estimated at ₹158 crore.