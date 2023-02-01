CM thanks Union govt. for allocating funds for Upper Bhadra project

February 01, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed happiness over the allocation of ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project in the Union Budget presented on Wednesday.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government for the announcement,’‘ he told journalists at Shedenur village near Byradgi in Haveri district on Wednesday.

“The Upper Bhadra Project is among the important irrigation projects of Karnataka. It will irrigate over one lakh hectares of land in drought-hit and dry land in Central Karnataka. It is also a drinking water project that will benefit millions of residents of towns and villages,’‘ he said. The State had forwarded a proposal to the Union government to declare this project as a national project and it was happy that ₹5,300 crore grants had been announced.

The Chief Minister said that the land acquisition order for Byadgi Industrial Corridor Project was withdrawn in the wake of protests by farmers against acquisition of fertile land. “The order will be revised to take over degraded lands. We have instructed the Haveri Deputy Commissioner to look for alternative lands for the project,’‘ he said.

Later, he inaugurated the Mukteshwar Temple at Shidenur village. The Chief Minister praised Nehru Olekar, MLA and BJP leader, for his efforts in the construction of the temple in his native village. He is making honest efforts to pay back to his native village, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the temple rituals must be celebrated by all the people irrespective of caste, color, or religion. We should shed our egos and participate in the celebrations, he said.

Sri Sadashiva Mahaswamiji, Mr Olekar, Mahesh Tenginkai, BJP leader and others were present.