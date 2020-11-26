CM promises to upgrade M.M. Hills PHC to hospital

MYSURU

26 November 2020 20:07 IST

Yediyurappa lays foundation stone for development works worth ₹110 crore

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said steps will be taken to upgrade the primary health centre (PHC) at Malai Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajnagar district into a 30-bed hospital. He made the announcement following representations in this regard from the locals.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for various development works taken up by Sri Kshetra Malai Mahadeshwara Temple Development Authority, he said M.M. Hills attracts a large number of devotees and has emerged as a major tourist destination. The government as well as the temple authority want to develop the place into a major religious tourism destination. In this connection, development works worth ₹14 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones for works worth ₹110 crore were laid, he added.

The Chief Minster told the officials to complete the works within the scheduled time and make them available for public use.

On the occasion, he gave a call for freeing M.M. Hills from plastic waste and keeping the beautiful surroundings clean and hygienic. Cleanliness should get priority in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and all precautions should be taken as recommended by the government at the temple site, he advised.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works Govind Karjol, in his speech, said the Yediyurappa government had taken the State on the path of progress despite economic crisis with drop in revenue over COVID-19 crisis. In the last two years, the State suffered loss of ₹60,000 crore due to floods.

Chamarajanagar district got ₹338 crore from the Public Works Department in the last 15 months, he said.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, Pattada Guruswamy of Salur Mutt and Shanthamallikarjuna Swami were present.

Minister for Muzrai, Ports and Fisheries Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Chamarajnagar district S. Suresh Kumar, Hanur MLA R. Narendra, MLA N. Mahesh, and others attended the event.

Earlier, before the inauguration of development works, the Chief Minister visited the Malai Mahadeshwara temple and offered puja. Mr Yediyurappa, who was scheduled to travel by a helicopter to Bengaluru after the programme, took the road journey to Bengaluru in view of bad weather.

Hanur-M.M. Hills road widening

Mr Narendra, who presided, urged the Chief Minister to take steps to widen Hanur-M.M. Hills road and implement the second stage of multi-village drinking water scheme.

The MLA sought widening of the 52-km long road into a seven-metre road. In the first stage, drinking water scheme had been implemented in 100 villages at a cost of ₹190 crore and sought funds for the second stage that covers 197 villages.

Mr Narendra sought a special funding to Hanur, which has been recently developed into a taluk, and grant for the construction of mini Vidhana Soudha. The Hanur PHC should be converted into a 100-bed hospital since it is a taluk now, he added.