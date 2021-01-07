CM lays foundation stone for new medical college, inaugurates hospital in Yadgir

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for various development projects, including a medical college, in Yadgir on Wednesday.

YADGIR

With the laying of the foundation stone by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurapa on Wednesday, the dream of people in Yadgir district to have a medical college was fulfilled.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who established Yadgir district in 2009 by carving it out from Kalaburagi district, laid foundation stones for a total of 11 projects, including the medical college, and inaugurated nine projects, including a 300-bed hospital that will be linked to the medical college.

The Chief Minister said that with a rich cultural and historical background, Yadgir district is the second smallest district in the State and sixth among the backward districts in the Kalyan Karnataka region. Having a medical college with a full-fledged hospital would help boost development in the health sector. “ I am happy to bring such development projects to the district,” he added.

Mr. Yediyurappa declared that work on the medical college would be completed shortly by using grants from the Union and State governments as the Centre would be giving ₹ 195 crore and the balance would be provided by the State. Necessary equipment for the hospital has already been provided, he added.

He said that his government is committed to developing the district with key projects in future and release grants as requested by MLAs and MPs. He also said that the health sector was the first priority of the government and the newly constructed hospital will provide better health services to the people.

The other projects for which Mr. Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone and inaugurated are as follows: 220/110/11 kV power stations at Ramsamudra and Kollur (M) villages at a cost of ₹ 69 crore, Indira Gandhi residential school (SC) at Kadamgera at a cost of ₹ 24.75 crore, establishment of a jackwell on the Bhima to supply drinking water to Yadgir city at a cost of ₹ 19.90 crore, road development between Wadagera and Sangam at a cost of ₹ 8.80 crore, CC road, drainages and modernisation of Subhas Chowk at a cost of ₹ 6.08 crore, a government residential first grade college for SCs/STs in Mudnal village at a cost of ₹ 23.75 crore, Rani Chennamma residential school at Warkanlli at a cost of ₹ 17.66 crore, urban and rural bus terminus in Yadgir at a cost of ₹ 3.80 crore, a government PU college at Bendebembali at a cost of ₹ 1.35 crore, 10 additional rooms for a high school at a cost of ₹ 1.25 crore, government high school at Mundargi village at a cost of ₹ 1 crore and two Yatri Nivas facilities in Yadgir and Wadagera at a cost of ₹ 1 crore.

Yadgir MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the medical college and hospital for the backward district.