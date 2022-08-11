CM hits out at Congress for criticising BJP’s Har Ghar Tiranga programme

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai receiving a memorandum from freedom fighters and other groups at the inauguration of Mysore University School of Engineering in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

August 11, 2022 21:29 IST

Hitting out at the Congress for criticising BJP’s Har Ghar Tiranga programme, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed against the efforts to belittle the national tricolour that symbolises the sacrifices and the struggle made for the country’s freedom.

Fielding queries from reporters in Mysuru on the tirade launched against the BJP by the Congress, Mr. Bommai recalled the efforts made for India’s freedom struggle and said, “Don’t distort the freedom struggle”, while making an appeal to accurately inform the next generation about it.

“The country’s unity and future lies underneath the tricolour. Don’t belittle the national flag or talk lightly about the people, who hold it aloft. It does not behove any patriotic person,” he said before adding that the citizens of the country will not pay heed to such statements and celebrate the Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav with patriotic spirit and fervour. “A few don’t know our history while a few others try to distort it,” he said referring to the Congress’ criticism against the BJP.

In response to a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP Government in the State was preparing to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav in a grand manner by distributing more than one crore flags that will be hoisted atop houses, shops and commercial establishments, offices and industries across the State.

Already about 400 to 500 flags had been distributed to each gram panchayat, he said and added that programmes under Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav will be celebrated across the State during the next one year till August 15, 2023.

With regard to concerns over emergence of Omicron sub-lineages, Mr. Bommai said studies were constantly under way over its impact and spread. “There is no need to panic,” he said while seeking to assure people that necessary steps will be taken on the advice of scientists, the Government of India and the advisory body of experts set up by the State Government.

Report on rain situation

Fielding queries from reporters on the rain havoc in the State, Mr. Bommai said the State Government will submit a report to the Centre in this regard in the next two-three days.

Steps had already been taken to release the first instalment of the compensation to people, whose houses were damaged in the rains and floods. While families, whose houses had been completely destroyed will receive ₹5 lakh, families, whose houses were partially damaged will receive ₹3 lakh.

Also, ₹500 crore had been released for repair of damaged roads and bridges in different parts of the State. While ₹300 crore had been released to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department, another ₹200 crore had been released to Public Works Department (PWD) for repairing the road and bridge infrastructure in the State, he added.

Survey on crop loss

With the regard to crop loss, Mr. Bommai said a joint survey will be conducted for the same and the farmers, who had suffered crop damage, will receive compensation in two and a half months just like the compensation that was distributed to 14 lakh farmers earlier.