CM flags off RORO train from Bengaluru to Solapur

Bengaluru

30 August 2020 12:39 IST

The Roll On Roll Off train, carrying trucks on an open flat wagon, left from Nelamangala.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa flagged off the maiden Roll On Roll Off (RORO) train from Bengaluru to Solapur through a video conference on Sunday morning. The train, carrying trucks on an open flat wagon, left from Nelamangala. It will cover a distance of 682 km via Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Raichur and Wadi to reach Bale near Solapur in Maharashtra.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said the trial service of RORO trains was introduced after studying the traffic of goods trucks between Bengaluru and Solapur since April.

On an average, 7,000 trucks run every day between the two points. “The introduction of RORO trains will help in reducing road traffic and consumption of fuel and protecting the environment. A truck takes 36 to 38 hours to reach the final destination whereas a RORO train will cover the distance in 17 hours,” he said, adding that the speed of freight trains have increased considerably from 20kmph to 50kmph.

The Chief Minister said that introduction of the train will help the agricultural sector and transportation of goods to APMC and industrial areas. “The new train service will help in the transportation of industrial and agricultural products from Bengaluru and in receiving onion, pulses and other goods from Maharashtra,” said the CM.

The RORO train services were first introduced by Konkan Railways in 1999.

On the occasion, Mr. Angadi requested the State government to clear the hurdles for implementation of Hubballi-Ankola railway line. “It is a long-pending project. Implementing this project will help the import and export of goods by operating RORO trains. Environmentalists should not oppose the project and compensatory afforestation work by planting saplings,” the Minister said. In his reply, the CM said that top priority will be given for implementing suggestions made by Mr. Angadi.