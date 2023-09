September 12, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called an emergency meeting in Bengaluru to discuss the situation with respect to the direction related to release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The meeting will be attended among others by former Chief Ministers, senior Ministers, Ministers from Cauvery basin and MPs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.