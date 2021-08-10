CM bans presentation of bouquets at government programmes

Bengaluru

10 August 2021 17:44 IST

Instead, Kannada books can be given

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai banned presentation of garlands, bouquets, shawls and fruits at any government programme. However, organisers of such programmes have been permitted to present Kannada books to guests.

A notification in this regard has been issued.

The Chief Minister, who participated in a meeting of senior police officials in Bengaluru on August 10, refused to accept a bouquet.

“This is unnecessary expenditure. There is no need to give bouquet, garlands and shawls in the name of protocol. Henceforth, the tradition should be stopped,” he said.

It may be noted that government departments spending a lot of funds on presentation of shawls and flowers to guests at various programmes. Sometimes, it would be embarrassing for guests to receive such presents as they would be participating in multiple programmes every day.